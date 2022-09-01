EYES Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Tops $41.14 Million (EYES)

EYES Protocol (EYES) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. EYES Protocol has a total market capitalization of $41.14 million and $14,365.00 worth of EYES Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EYES Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EYES Protocol has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,640% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,534.82 or 0.07654471 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00825544 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016277 BTC.
About EYES Protocol
EYES Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. EYES Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EYES_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EYES Protocol is blog.naver.com/eyesprotocol_. The official website for EYES Protocol is www.eyesprotocol.io/en.
EYES Protocol Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for EYES Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EYES Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.