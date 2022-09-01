EYES Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Tops $41.14 Million (EYES)

EYES Protocol (EYES) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. EYES Protocol has a total market capitalization of $41.14 million and $14,365.00 worth of EYES Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EYES Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EYES Protocol has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,640% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,534.82 or 0.07654471 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00825544 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016277 BTC.

About EYES Protocol

EYES Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. EYES Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EYES_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EYES Protocol is blog.naver.com/eyesprotocol_. The official website for EYES Protocol is www.eyesprotocol.io/en.

EYES Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EYES Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EYES Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EYES Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

