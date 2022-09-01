Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.61

Shares of Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 122688 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Fairfax India Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -100.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Fairfax India Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

