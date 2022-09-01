FairGame Achieves Market Cap of $921,619.99 (FAIR)

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 1st. One FairGame coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FairGame has a market capitalization of $921,619.99 and approximately $165,003.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FairGame has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001516 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00094174 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00070791 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.

About FairGame

FairGame is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official website is fair.game. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FairGame

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

