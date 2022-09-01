Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Short Interest Update

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the July 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 548,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

FRT traded down $1.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.45. 2,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,216. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.16. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $92.02 and a 1 year high of $140.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Realty Investment Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, Director David W. Faeder bought 10,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,467.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 64,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 31,799 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,831,000 after acquiring an additional 248,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 312.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRT. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.87.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.