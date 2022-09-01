FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Short Interest Update

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the July 31st total of 3,540,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group set a $312.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $320.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx
In related news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx
FedEx Price Performance
Shares of FedEx stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $211.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,567. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.59.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.
FedEx Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
Featured Articles
