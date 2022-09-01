FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Short Interest Update

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the July 31st total of 3,540,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group set a $312.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $320.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

FedEx Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $35,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $211.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,567. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.59.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

