Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Short Interest Update

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,120,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the July 31st total of 6,990,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.63. 3,440,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,723,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a PE ratio of 66.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $130.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.80.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

FIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $572,490,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $562,481,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 11,686.3% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,055,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $407,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021,488 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,734,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,833 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.