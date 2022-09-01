FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Short Interest Update

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,190,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the July 31st total of 14,400,000 shares. Currently, 12.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

In related news, Director Michael J. Soenen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,263. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 244,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after buying an additional 128,680 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter worth $3,781,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter worth $1,833,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

FIGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.77.

FIGS stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.56. 3,309,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,307,881. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.38. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00, a P/E/G ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.65.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. FIGS had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FIGS will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

