Financial Analysis: BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (LND) & The Competition

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
31.8% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
|30.53%
|25.90%
|17.30%
|BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Competitors
|-180.78%
|-13.66%
|-9.38%
Dividends
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
|$227.68 million
|$58.96 million
|5.03
|BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Competitors
|$1.62 billion
|$90.75 million
|4.38
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings for BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Competitors
|33
|127
|416
|23
|2.72
As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 80.33%. Given BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Risk & Volatility
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas’ peers have a beta of -29.95, indicating that their average share price is 3,095% less volatile than the S&P 500.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning. The company has 17 farms in 6 Brazilian states and 1 farm in Paraguay with a total area of 223,551 hectares of own lands and 51,747 hectares of leased lands. It also imports and exports agricultural products and inputs; purchases, sells, and/or rents properties, land, buildings, and real estate in rural and/or urban areas; provides real estate brokerage services; and manages third-party assets. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
