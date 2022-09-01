First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Short Interest Down 11.3% in August

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 993,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the July 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 705 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $26,578.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dexter V. Perry purchased 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $33,840.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,208.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $26,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Bancorp

First Bancorp Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 18,823 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,523,000 after buying an additional 59,727 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 476,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 54,487 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

FBNC stock opened at $36.41 on Thursday. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.61.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.08%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.