First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.099 per share on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.41 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.50.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,033,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 354.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,330,000 after purchasing an additional 148,809 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 270.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 113,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 82,976 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,606,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,154,000 after acquiring an additional 74,504 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 28,428 shares during the period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.