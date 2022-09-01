First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on First United from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

First United Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FUNC opened at $17.50 on Friday. First United has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $116.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

First United Dividend Announcement

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 29.46%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. First United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First United

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First United during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First United in the first quarter worth about $212,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First United by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First United during the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First United by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

