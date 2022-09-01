Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.68

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.68 and traded as low as $17.90. Flexsteel Industries shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 9,147 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.66. The firm has a market cap of $92.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flexsteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 240.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the second quarter valued at $1,380,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.

