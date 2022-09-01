FNB Protocol Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (FNB)

FNB Protocol (FNB) traded up 26.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. FNB Protocol has a market capitalization of $136,916.38 and approximately $1.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FNB Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded up 26.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FNB Protocol Profile

FNB is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

