Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE FL traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $36.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,218,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.36. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $58.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.