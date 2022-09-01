Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on FMTX. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Forma Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Forma Therapeutics to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Forma Therapeutics Stock Performance
Forma Therapeutics stock traded up $6.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.24. 43,786,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,493. Forma Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.24.
Forma Therapeutics Company Profile
Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
