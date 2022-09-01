Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Shares Gap Up to $13.40

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.40, but opened at $19.75. Forma Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 861,407 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FMTX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Forma Therapeutics to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Forma Therapeutics to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.
Forma Therapeutics Stock Up 48.7 %
The firm has a market cap of $953.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average of $8.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Forma Therapeutics
Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
Read More
