Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Shares Gap Up to $13.40

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.40, but opened at $19.75. Forma Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 861,407 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FMTX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Forma Therapeutics to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Forma Therapeutics to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Forma Therapeutics Stock Up 48.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $953.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average of $8.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Forma Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 313,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 1,467.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 124,654 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 60,984 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 59,491 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

