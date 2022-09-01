Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Shares Gap Up to $13.40

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2022

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTXGet Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.40, but opened at $19.75. Forma Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 861,407 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FMTX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Forma Therapeutics to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Forma Therapeutics to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Forma Therapeutics Stock Up 48.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $953.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average of $8.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 313,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 1,467.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 124,654 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 60,984 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 59,491 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forma Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.