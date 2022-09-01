Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,906,293 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Fortive were worth $8,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $221,385,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Fortive by 13.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,492,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,136 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Fortive by 10.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,973,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,885,000 after purchasing an additional 645,277 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,191,000 after purchasing an additional 405,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Fortive by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,707,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,546,000 after purchasing an additional 274,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTV opened at $63.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.28. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.56%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fortive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.64.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

