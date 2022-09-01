Fortress Lending Price Tops $0.0210 on Major Exchanges (FTS)

Fortress Lending (FTS) traded down 24.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last week, Fortress Lending has traded down 60.3% against the US dollar. One Fortress Lending coin can now be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. Fortress Lending has a market capitalization of $109,287.79 and $41,307.00 worth of Fortress Lending was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,601% against the dollar and now trades at $1,573.32 or 0.07840793 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001644 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002259 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00825022 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015803 BTC.
Fortress Lending Profile
Fortress Lending’s official Twitter account is @Jetfuelfinance.
Buying and Selling Fortress Lending
Receive News & Updates for Fortress Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fortress Lending and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.