Fortress Lending Price Tops $0.0210 on Major Exchanges (FTS)

Fortress Lending (FTS) traded down 24.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last week, Fortress Lending has traded down 60.3% against the US dollar. One Fortress Lending coin can now be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. Fortress Lending has a market capitalization of $109,287.79 and $41,307.00 worth of Fortress Lending was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fortress Lending alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,601% against the dollar and now trades at $1,573.32 or 0.07840793 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00825022 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015803 BTC.

Fortress Lending Profile

Fortress Lending’s official Twitter account is @Jetfuelfinance.

Buying and Selling Fortress Lending

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortress Lending directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortress Lending should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fortress Lending using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fortress Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fortress Lending and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.