Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $26,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,177,032,000 after acquiring an additional 54,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,552,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,469,000 after purchasing an additional 338,778 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,925,000 after buying an additional 345,939 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,821,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,421,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,909,000 after purchasing an additional 179,340 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE FBHS traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,578. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.86 and a 52-week high of $109.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on FBHS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

