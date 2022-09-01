Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Franchise Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on Franchise Group from $63.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Franchise Group to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Franchise Group Price Performance

Franchise Group stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.97. The company had a trading volume of 567,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,902. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.61. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $55.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Franchise Group Dividend Announcement

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Franchise Group had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 28.80%.

Institutional Trading of Franchise Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRG. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 521.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after buying an additional 423,516 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $757,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 312.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 18,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

Featured Stories

