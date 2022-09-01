Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNV. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $120.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.62. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $120.20 and a 52 week high of $169.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.83 and a 200 day moving average of $143.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.