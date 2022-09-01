Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $154.68

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$154.68 and last traded at C$155.84, with a volume of 182141 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$157.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$260.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$180.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$226.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$194.54.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a current ratio of 26.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$167.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$183.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.48.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.409 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.