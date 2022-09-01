Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Purchases $138,957.72 in Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 4,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $138,957.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 28,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,209.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

On Friday, August 26th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 4,419 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.56 per share, for a total transaction of $139,463.64.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 74,710 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $351,137.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 71,931 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $330,882.60.

On Friday, August 19th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 82,931 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $384,799.84.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 82,516 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $392,776.16.

On Monday, August 15th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 60,084 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $288,403.20.

On Friday, August 12th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 23,986 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $115,372.66.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 89,536 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $430,668.16.

On Monday, August 8th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 122,883 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $583,694.25.

On Friday, August 5th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 125,673 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $598,203.48.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

BEN opened at $26.07 on Thursday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $38.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 16.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 46,138 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 179,293 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Franklin Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 128,831 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 26.2% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 198,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 41,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.