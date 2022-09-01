Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Frasers Group plc (LON:FRAS – Get Rating) was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 781.50 ($9.44) and last traded at GBX 800 ($9.67). Approximately 321,139 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 572,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 805 ($9.73).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.16) price objective on shares of Frasers Group in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

The company has a market cap of £3.82 billion and a PE ratio of -156.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 800.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 710.64.

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

