Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 588 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $10,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $5.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $306.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,727. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $291.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $319.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.69.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,203,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 753,125 shares of company stock valued at $242,744,201. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

