Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,106 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,038 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 55.4% in the first quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 495,732 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $24,568,000 after acquiring an additional 176,723 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at $315,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Intel by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,272,834 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $360,442,000 after buying an additional 171,331 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in Intel by 2.0% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 81,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Intel by 19.9% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 230,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 38,224 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.34. The company had a trading volume of 876,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,235,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.28. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $128.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Intel to a “negative” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

