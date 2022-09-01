Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $19,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.0% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.43. 54,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,217,278. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.15. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.