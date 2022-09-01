Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.8% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $70,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. HT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $20,880,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,080,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.07. 15,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,347,108. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.80 and a 200 day moving average of $77.40. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $82.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.