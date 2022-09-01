Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $9,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Cigna by 116.7% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Stock Up 1.5 %

Cigna stock traded up $4.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $287.79. 48,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,242. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $293.96. The firm has a market cap of $87.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $277.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.77.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,661,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,198,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,661,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,198,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,758 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CI. Loop Capital started coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

