Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.88-$1.99 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNKO. DA Davidson cut their target price on Funko from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Funko from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Funko Stock Down 8.6 %

FNKO stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,906. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Funko has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $27.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average of $20.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Transactions at Funko

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Funko had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $315.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Funko will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $178,697.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,580.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $178,697.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,580.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $31,218.10. Following the sale, the executive now owns 25,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,248.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,429 shares of company stock worth $1,237,741. 12.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Funko

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Funko by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Funko by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Funko by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Funko by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Funko by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

