Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.88-$1.99 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNKO. DA Davidson cut their target price on Funko from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Funko from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.
Funko Stock Down 8.6 %
FNKO stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,906. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Funko has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $27.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average of $20.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.91.
Insider Transactions at Funko
In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $178,697.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,580.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $178,697.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,580.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $31,218.10. Following the sale, the executive now owns 25,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,248.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,429 shares of company stock worth $1,237,741. 12.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Funko
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Funko by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Funko by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Funko by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Funko by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Funko by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.
Funko Company Profile
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.
Read More
