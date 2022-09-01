GazeTV Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $4.23 Million (GAZE)

GazeTV (GAZE) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. In the last seven days, GazeTV has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. One GazeTV coin can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GazeTV has a total market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of GazeTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,627% against the dollar and now trades at $1,532.85 or 0.07641587 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001647 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00825195 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016274 BTC.
About GazeTV
GazeTV’s official Twitter account is @GazeTVF.
Buying and Selling GazeTV
Receive News & Updates for GazeTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GazeTV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.