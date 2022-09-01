GBS (NYSE:GBS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

GBS (NYSE:GBS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

GBS Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GBS opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71. GBS has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $4.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GBS

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GBS during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GBS during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GBS during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

GBS Company Profile

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor that uses saliva to measure glucose non-invasively. The company also focuses on developing COV2 test, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumour markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

Further Reading

