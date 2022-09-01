Gemini Group Global (OTCMKTS:GMNI) versus Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Head to Head Analysis

Gemini Group Global (OTCMKTS:GMNI – Get Rating) and Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.1% of Vita Coco shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.5% of Vita Coco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gemini Group Global and Vita Coco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemini Group Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vita Coco $379.51 million 2.07 $19.01 million $0.24 58.84

Profitability

Vita Coco has higher revenue and earnings than Gemini Group Global.

This table compares Gemini Group Global and Vita Coco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemini Group Global N/A N/A N/A Vita Coco 3.13% 13.03% 7.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Gemini Group Global and Vita Coco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gemini Group Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Vita Coco 0 0 7 0 3.00

Vita Coco has a consensus target price of $15.43, indicating a potential upside of 8.58%. Given Vita Coco’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vita Coco is more favorable than Gemini Group Global.

Summary

Vita Coco beats Gemini Group Global on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gemini Group Global

Gemini Group Global Corp. manufactures and distributes electronic cigarettes, e-liquid, and mods. Its products include prohibition juice, wildcat juice, moonshine juice, city gin, cat daddy, and white lightning juice. The company has the strategic alliance with Royal Vapour. The company was formerly known as Hull Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Gemini Group Global Corporation in September 2013. Gemini Group Global Corp. was founded in 1989 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas with manufacturing facility in California, United States and vapor shop in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, convenience, e-commerce, and foodservice channels. In addition, the company supplies coconut water and coconut oil categories to retailers. The company was formerly known as All Market Inc. and changed its name to The Vita Coco Company, Inc. in September 2021.The Vita Coco Company, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

