Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Trading Up 2.4%

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) shares were up 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $226.36 and last traded at $225.76. Approximately 20,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 954,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Generac from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Generac to $394.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.86.

Generac Stock Up 3.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Generac by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Generac by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 27,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,518,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Generac by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Stories

