Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 807,300 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the July 31st total of 887,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 206,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Genesco

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GCO traded down $8.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.52. 13,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,228. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.87. Genesco has a 52-week low of $48.54 and a 52-week high of $73.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Genesco

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GCO shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

(Get Rating)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.