Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.25-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion. Genesco also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.25-7.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GCO. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Genesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Genesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Genesco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Genesco Stock Performance

NYSE GCO traded down $10.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,183. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.90. Genesco has a 52 week low of $45.96 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $633.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesco

About Genesco

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,910,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 99.2% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 71,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,290 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 320.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 17,595 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

