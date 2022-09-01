Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.25-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion. Genesco also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.25-7.00 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on GCO. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Genesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Genesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Genesco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.
Genesco Stock Performance
NYSE GCO traded down $10.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,183. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.90. Genesco has a 52 week low of $45.96 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $633.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesco
About Genesco
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genesco (GCO)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.