Gera Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $19.86 Million (GERA)

Gera Coin (GERA) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Gera Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gera Coin has a market capitalization of $19.86 million and $43,814.00 worth of Gera Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gera Coin has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gera Coin Coin Profile

Gera Coin’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gera Coin’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,639,999,900 coins. Gera Coin’s official Twitter account is @GeraCoin.

Buying and Selling Gera Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “GERA Coin is a payment-for-delivery app that uses cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. It uses blockchain technology to enable automatic conversion from fiat to cryptocurrency, allowing both crypto and non-crypto users to send payment for deliveries. With the GERA App, users can also send money to their peers, as well as pay for products of merchants who will integrate GERA Coin as one of their payment means. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gera Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gera Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gera Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

