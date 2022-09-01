Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

IJR stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.31. 222,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,791,715. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.17.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

