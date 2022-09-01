Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 942,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,442 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF accounts for 2.3% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $28,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,848 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,041,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 304,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 75,218 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 314,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 58,655 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPIP traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,423. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average of $28.92. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $32.04.

