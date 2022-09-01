Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 14,164 Shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,164 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned approximately 0.83% of ProShares Pet Care ETF worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 191.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000.

ProShares Pet Care ETF Price Performance

PAWZ stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,080. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.46. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 52-week low of $49.40 and a 52-week high of $84.24.

