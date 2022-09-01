Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 28,421 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,421 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF makes up about 1.8% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $21,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 63.6% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Main Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 250,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.04. 2,056,109 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average is $59.63. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

