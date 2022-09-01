Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Receives $32.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Getty Realty

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 8.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 17.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 183,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 27,460 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 226.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Getty Realty Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of GTY opened at $30.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average is $27.81. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.38. Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.94% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

