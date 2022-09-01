Gillson Capital LP Acquires New Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 94,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.39.

UDR Stock Performance

UDR Announces Dividend

NYSE UDR traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $44.71. 59,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 92.81, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $61.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 316.67%.

UDR Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.