Gillson Capital LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Gillson Capital LP boosted its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 249,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $10,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 0.9 %

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $35.96. 84,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,946,114. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.21. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.39%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

