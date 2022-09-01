Gillson Capital LP Cuts Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Gillson Capital LP decreased its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,854 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60,551 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $6,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,509,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,877,000 after purchasing an additional 111,076 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,029,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,989 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,673,000 after purchasing an additional 18,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,113,000 after purchasing an additional 30,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 14.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 650,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,441,000 after purchasing an additional 83,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:WTFC traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $83.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,972. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.03. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $72.10 and a 1-year high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.21). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.