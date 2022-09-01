Gillson Capital LP Grows Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Gillson Capital LP boosted its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,788 shares during the quarter. Gillson Capital LP owned about 0.06% of Sun Communities worth $11,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $416,128,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 526.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,111,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,390,000 after acquiring an additional 933,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,530,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,997,000 after acquiring an additional 845,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,055,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,724,000 after acquiring an additional 336,953 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,079,000 after acquiring an additional 311,874 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SUI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $194.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.75.

SUI stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.97. 13,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,904. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.64 and a 52-week high of $211.79. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.29 and its 200-day moving average is $169.08.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

