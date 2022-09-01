Gillson Capital LP Has $13.18 Million Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Gillson Capital LP trimmed its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113,249 shares during the quarter. Gillson Capital LP owned about 0.16% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $13,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 140,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 89,289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,993,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 383,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after buying an additional 64,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,557,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,029,877,000 after buying an additional 579,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $50.18. 16,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,242. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.79 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.96.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.35. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 62.25%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

