Gillson Capital LP Increases Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Gillson Capital LP increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,329 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,034 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Bancshares makes up about 1.6% of Gillson Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Gillson Capital LP owned approximately 0.31% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $19,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,870,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,482,000 after purchasing an additional 189,581 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,150,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,587,000 after buying an additional 188,126 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,098,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,949,000 after buying an additional 931,585 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,848,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,622,000 after buying an additional 118,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 982,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Prosperity Bancshares

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,200 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $87,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,969.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.60 per share, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $87,084.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,455 shares in the company, valued at $9,829,969.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PB traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,494. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.59. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.40 and a twelve month high of $80.46.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 43.50%. The firm had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

