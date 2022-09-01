Gillson Capital LP Increases Stock Position in Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND)

Gillson Capital LP increased its position in Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,793 shares during the quarter. Gillson Capital LP owned 0.87% of Concord Acquisition worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Concord Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $7,157,000. Plustick Management LLC bought a new position in Concord Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $6,240,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Concord Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $3,717,000. BlueMar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Concord Acquisition by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 213,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 113,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Concord Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,480,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CND remained flat at $10.06 during trading hours on Thursday. 16,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,650. Concord Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97.

Concord Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services and financial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

