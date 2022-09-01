Gillson Capital LP Sells 285,096 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Gillson Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,096 shares during the quarter. Gillson Capital LP owned approximately 0.09% of Ryan Specialty worth $9,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 26,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David P. Bolger sold 28,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $997,375.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,374.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

RYAN stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,182. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.73 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.71.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 50.27% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $491.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.84 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on RYAN. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Ryan Specialty to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

